Technology

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds: What do the latest leaks reveal

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds: What do the latest leaks reveal

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 17, 2023, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Nothing Ear (2) will support dual device connectivity

Nothing will announce its new TWS earphones dubbed Nothing Ear (2) on March 22 at 8:30 pm IST. While the launch is still a week away, leaks have already revealed the key details of the upcoming audio equipment. The Ear (2) is getting an IP54 rating, an 11.6mm driver, LHDC 5.0 with Hi-Res Audio, wireless charging support, and more.

Why does this story matter?

Nothing is emerging as one of the most exciting tech brands with its unique design philosophy. The company is focused on the TWS segment as it gears up to launch its third pair of earbuds.

The Ear (2) will succeed Ear (1), which was the brand's first-ever product. The Ear (1) has received recognition for its distinctive design, audio features, and aggressive pricing.

The audio wearable will offer an IP54 rating

The Nothing Ear (2) will bear a semi-transparent design, similar to its predecessor, the Ear (1). The audio equipment has been confirmed to get an IP54 rating for dust and water protection. The earbuds will offer an adjustable in-ear fit with silicon tips. They will have touch controls for various inputs and are expected to be made available in two colors: Black and White.

The TWS earphones will get support for ANC

The Nothing Ear (2) will feature Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and an advanced custom EQ to tune audio as per your taste. The earbuds will pack an 11.6mm driver for an enhanced sound experience. They will offer six hours of audio playback and up to 36 hours of listening time with the case. The Type-C-equipped charging case will also support wireless charging.

The Nothing Ear (2) will get LHDC 5.0 streaming support

The Nothing Ear (2) will offer dual connectivity, for instant switching between your Phone (1) and other Android and iOS devices. The 'Find Earbuds' feature will also be available. According to Nothing, the audio wearable will support LHDC 5.0 streaming with Hi-Res Audio for an improved listening experience over Bluetooth. Users will be allowed to do customizations via the Nothing X app.

Nothing will announce the new earbuds on March 22

According to @_snoopytech_, the Nothing Ear (2) will cost €159 (nearly Rs. 14,000) and will go on sale starting March 28. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced on March 22 at the event which should be live-streamed via Nothing's official YouTube channel. The Indian pricing for the earbuds is expected to be under Rs. 10,000.