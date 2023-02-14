Technology

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched in India at Rs. 5,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 14, 2023, 05:24 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has built-in Chromecast (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has officially announced the TV Stick 4K in India. The device is priced at Rs. 4,999. It will be up for grabs in the country starting February 20 exclusively via the company's official website. As for the highlights, it comes with Dolby technology, support for 4K resolution, integrated Patchwall software, and Wi-Fi 5 as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity standards.

Why does this story matter?

The desire to watch content in 4K resolution is at an all-time high due to the influx of 4K TVs. People are embracing 4K as the preferred platform resolution.

While customers are looking for ways to turn their regular televisions into smart TVs, brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Amazon, and Roku are simplifying this task by releasing 4K streaming sticks packed with plenty of content.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has a dongle-like design and comes with Mi Remote which offers shortcuts for OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hostar. The remote also gets a Google Assistant button for voice searches. The stick supports 4K video output, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos/DTS HD audio. It has a built-in Chromecast. Dimesions-wise, it is 15.4mm thick and weighs 42.8g.

It has support for Wi-Fi 5

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K gets an HDMI port and a micro-USB power port. It offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The video decoders on the stick include AV1, VP9, H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, and MPEG-1. Image decoders like JPG, BMP, GIF, and PNG are available.

The device offers 8GB of onboard storage

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K houses a quad-core Cortex A35 processor with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Onboard, it gets 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It boots Patchwall software, which is based on the Android TV 11 OS. Supported video formats include MKV, MPG, MPEG, DAT, AVI, MOV, ISO, MP4, and RM. Audio formats such as MP3, AAC, RM, and FLAC are compatible.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be available starting February 20

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K bears a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India. It will be up for purchase from February 20. The streaming stick will be available exclusively via the company's official Mi e-store.