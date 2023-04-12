Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 12: Redeem exclusive rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 12, 2023, 10:06 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only on Android platform in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides a wide range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. The exclusive rewards can either be accessed using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money. The in-game collectibles help players improve their gaming strategies on the battlefield and propel them to better leaderboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The former is available only to Android gamers in India.

The game has managed to secure a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

The gaming policies, including the free rewards redemption program and the frequent updates, have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers

Players must log in to the official rewards redemption website with their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The alphanumeric redeem codes are valid for only 12-18 hours after release. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. Users can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is encrypted for a single-time use only.

Check out the codes for April 12

Here are the codes for April 12: 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

First, head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, Twitter, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and select "Confirm" and then tap on "Ok." The associated reward will be delivered to the game's mail section after every successful redemption.

