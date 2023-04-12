Technology

How is iOS' Truecaller live caller ID different from Android's

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 12, 2023, 06:40 pm 3 min read

The live caller ID on iOS is only available to Truecaller Premium users (Photo credit: Truecaler)

Truecaller is known for its eponymous caller identification service. The app is popular among Android users due to its live caller ID feature. However, its growth on iOS was stunted due to the lack of the same feature. The company wants to rectify that. As an effort, it has now released an update that finally brings the live caller ID feature for iOS users.

Why does this story matter?

Truecaller rose to popularity due to its live caller ID, which made it easy for users to identify spam/unwanted calls. The Stockholm-based app currently has an active user base of 338 million.

When it comes to third-party caller apps, Apple is very strict. This prevented Truecaller from realizing its full potential in iOS market. The company aims to change that with the new update.

Live caller ID feature works differently on iPhones

Truecaller's live caller ID on Android offers a seamless experience. On Android, users see a caller ID when they receive an incoming call. Users do not have to click on anything to enable it. If you are an iPhone user and think the Truecaller live caller ID experience on iOS will be as seamless as Android's, you are wrong.

The feature is only available to premium subscribers

The new caller ID feature on iOS is only for premium-tier users of Truecaller. The feature also needs Siri's help. Subscribers of Truecaller Premium on iPhones running iOS 16 or above will be able to access the feature by saying, "Hey Siri, search Truecaller." iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users can tap the back instead of saying the Siri phrase.

The feature uses Siri Shortcuts and App Intents

The feature uses Siri Shortcuts and App Intents. Users have to first go to the 'Premium' tab on Truecaller and tap 'Add to Siri.' The first time you use the feature, you will be prompted to allow Truecaller access to your device. If you select 'Always allow,' you won't be prompted again. Now, when you receive an incoming call, say the command.

The feature is only available on iOS 16 and above

"We have been tinkering around with App Intents for the last few months since iOS 16 was publicly launched," said Nakul Kabra, product director for iOS at Truecaller. "Previous iterations didn't have the right experience to be used in the context of a live call. One of the more recent iterations is what has evolved into this feature," he added.