How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 19

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 19, 2023, 10:03 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX can engross you with its upgraded aesthetics and rewards redemption program. Released in September 2021, the game quickly rose to prominence in India's Android ecosystem. It now boasts a 100 million download count on the Google Play Store. As a result, to show their appreciation, developers publish redeemable codes on a regular basis, allowing gamers to obtain free in-game rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to collect a range of in-game items.

However, individuals must first invest a significant amount of real money and obtain virtual currency (diamonds), which will help them purchase collectibles.

A player who is unwilling to spend resources may use redeemable codes on the rewards redemption site. This way, they can collect multiple in-game goodies for free.

Codes should be redeemed within a limited timeframe

While redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes via the redemption portal, players must ensure they are logged in with their registered credentials. The website does not accept guest IDs. The codes can only be redeemed by gamers on Indian servers. Each code is accessible once per person. In addition, they must be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Players can collect multiple in-game rewards

The Free Fire MAX redeemable codes are made up of a random combination of letters and numbers. These codes allow individuals to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies such as royale vouchers, premium bundles, weapon crates, gloo walls, pets, diamonds, skins, etc. They can only be redeemed through Garena's rewards redemption page - an independent platform for code redemption.

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for March 19

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 19 are listed here. Utilize them to collect a wide range of supplies. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC,8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q.

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head to Garena's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, bind your gaming account with the site using your registered in-game login credentials such as Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK. Enter a 12-digit code into the text box, then click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." You can pick up a prize from the game's notification/mail section after each successful redemption.