Free Fire MAX codes for March 20: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 20, 2023, 10:06 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows players to purchase in-game stuff using virtual currency, which is gained by spending a significant amount of real money. However, those who do not want to spend resources can utilize redeemable codes to unlock exclusive bonuses for free. The collectibles aid gamers during battleground combat, improving their gaming experience and scoreboard rankings. Check out the codes for March 20.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with graphical improvements in 2021.

The game swiftly rose to prominence in India's Android ecosystem, gaining over a hundred million downloads on the Google Play Store, along with a favorable rating of 4.1.

As a result, developers began to show their appreciation for players, by shelling out redeemable codes, allowing them to unlock a variety of helpful in-game items.

Redeemable codes help acquire multiple rewards

Free Fire MAX codes are made up of alphanumeric characters. They can be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page. The codes assist players in obtaining in-game items such as weapon crates, gloo walls, pets, diamonds, premium bundles, royale vouchers, and more.

Guest IDs won't allow you to win freebies

Players must be logged in with their official credentials to redeem Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption page. Guest IDs are not valid for claiming codes. Furthermore, only the players on the Indian servers can access the codes. Each alphanumeric code can only be redeemed once per person. It should be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for March 20

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 20, are listed here. Use them to collect free rewards. HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, B3G7-A22TW-DR7X, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials and sign into your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code in the text field, and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." A prize will be awarded for each successful redemption, and it can be collected via the game's notification shelf.