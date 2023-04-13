Technology

Free Fire MAX April 13 codes: How to collect rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 13, 2023

The redeem codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game that was released in September 2021. As a token of appreciation and to retain players, the developers of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game supplies daily. The extra in-game collectibles can either be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only on the Android platform in India. The game has recorded more than 100 million downloads and has scored a favorable rating on the Google Play Store.

The enhanced gameplay, improved graphics, free rewards redemption program, and frequent updates, have attributed to the game's rising popularity among Indian players.

Each redeem code can be accessed only once

There are a few ground rules to be followed to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers and the official rewards redemption website. Players can claim multiple codes but each code is encrypted for a single-time use only. The codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

The exclusive rewards include loot crates, reward points, and more

The additional in-game items come in handy on the battlefield and help players achieve better scoreboard rankings. Exclusive rewards include costumes, loot crates, reward points, royale vouchers, diamonds, skins, weapons, protective gear, premium bundles, and more.

Here are the codes for April 13

Check out the codes for today: FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU.

How to redeem the free codes?

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Google, Facebook, Huawei, Twitter, Apple, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm" and then tap on "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.