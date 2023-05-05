Technology

Soon, WhatsApp will automatically silence unknown callers: Here's how

Soon, WhatsApp will automatically silence unknown callers: Here's how

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 05, 2023, 07:58 pm 2 min read

The feature is not available on the stable channel as yet

Bothered by unknown calls on WhatsApp? We might soon have a way out. The app is reportedly working on a new privacy feature to silence unknown callers, per WABetaInfo. However, you cannot access the feature as yet and will have to wait a bit longer. The new option is currently rolling out on the Android beta channel as part of update version 2.23.10.7.

The calls can be tracked from the in-app calls section

The toggle to 'Silence unknown callers' will be present under the 'Privacy' section of the app. Once the feature is enabled, calls made via WhatsApp from unknown numbers, which are not part of your contact list, will be muted. You will be able to track the muted calls from the in-app 'Calls' tab and the notification panel.

The new privacy feature gives more control to users

The new privacy feature will come in handy for community admins, who are prone to receiving unnecessary calls since their numbers are visible to everyone within the group. Further, the new option gives you added control over who can contact you, and importantly it reduces the risk of users falling prey to scam calls, simply because unknown calls will automatically be silenced.

The option is currently under development

Do note, the option to silence unknown callers is not available as yet. It is currently under testing on the Android beta channel. The feature might be released via a future update.

WhatsApp is releasing a privacy checkup feature on iOS beta

WhatsApp is also rolling out a redesigned bottom navigation bar to beta users on the Android channel, similar to the controls seen on the iOS version of the app. Separately, the Meta-owned app is introducing a privacy checkup feature on the iOS beta channel. The new tool is like a one-stop solution where you can quickly review your privacy settings from one place.