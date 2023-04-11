Technology

5 reasons to upgrade to YouTube Premium: New features revealed

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 11, 2023, 01:27 pm 3 min read

YouTube is introducing a higher quality video quality option for Premium users (Photo credit: YouTube)

You can now continue watching videos from where you left off on YouTube even if you switch devices. However, that is possible only if you have a Premium subscription. The streaming giant has introduced five new features for Premium subscribers, including an enhanced 1080p HD video quality mode. Additionally, it is rolling out a smart downloads feature that allows you to watch videos offline.

How different is the enhanced 1080p HD video quality?

The new video quality option on YouTube Premium will be an "enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality." The enhanced 1080p setting is said to provide "deeper visual quality" and make videos look "extra crisp and clear," specifically for videos that are ridden with motion and detail. It is currently available on iOS and is coming to the web version soon.

Not all videos will provide the enchanced video quality option

As per YouTube, the enhanced 1080p HD video quality option will not be available for Shorts, live streams, and videos uploaded with resolutions higher or lower than 1080p. The standard 1080p quality option will still be available though.

You can watch videos from where you left off

YouTube Premium will now let you pick up videos right from where you left off, whether you are using Android, iOS, or the desktop site. This feature might come particularly handy if you watch something on a larger screen or if the current device has run out of charge. Either way, it will allow "you to jump back in without a single interruption."

Smart downloads will automatically add videos to your library

YouTube is also rolling out the smart downloads feature that automatically adds recommended videos to your in-app library when you are connected to Wi-Fi, enabling you to view the downloaded content offline at a later time. If you are traveling and you do not have connectivity or if you simply forgot to download videos in advance, this option will come to your rescue.

YouTube is expanding its queuing feature to phones and tablets

Also, YouTube is expanding its queuing feature to phones and tablets for the Premium members. This feature will allow you to create a list of videos you want to watch next.

YouTube allows you to watch videos with others too

Recently, YouTube introduced a feature on Android where Premium members could watch videos along with friends and family via Google Meet, regardless of whether the other participants have subscribed to Premium or not. This option is coming to iOS as well. Users will be able to watch videos together using FaceTime via SharePlay. This feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Check out the subscription plans for YouTube Premium

You can choose from either prepaid or subscription plans to upgrade to YouTube Premium. The subscription plans offer one month of free trial after which you will be required to pay Rs. 129 per month. Prepaid plans start at Rs. 139 per month and go up to Rs. 1,290 for a year. The three-month prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 399.

YouTube Premium subscription offers these perks

YouTube Premium will allow you to watch videos without any kind of ads. You can keep the video playing even when you switch to other apps or when your screen is locked. With the subscription, you also get access to YouTube Music Premium which provides ad-free listening. You can download music and videos on your device and stream them offline too.