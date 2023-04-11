Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 11

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 11, 2023, 10:21 am 2 min read

The game has crossed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game that was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. In order to eliminate monotony, the developers of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game items daily. These exclusive rewards can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is available only for Android users in India. It has already crossed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, and enhanced gameplay have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The free rewards help players improve their gaming strategies on the battlefield.

Each redeem code can be accessed only once

There are a few rules to be followed in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes are valid for 12-18 hours after release. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and via Indian servers. Users can claim as many codes as they wish to but each redeem code is valid only once.

The redeem codes unlock free access to exclusive rewards

The redeem codes provide free access to an extensive range of additional in-game collectibles including protective gear, royale vouchers, skins, pets, costumes, diamonds, weapons, premium bundles, reward points, loot crates, and more.

Here are the codes for April 11

Check out the codes for April 11. BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH.

How to redeem the free codes?

Go to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Google, Apple, Facebook, Huawei, Twitter, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste a redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm" and then select "Ok." Following every successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to the game's mail section.