Upcoming WhatsApp features for Android: Lock chats, privacy checkup, more

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 27, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

The features are currently under development (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Imagine if you could lock your chats on WhatsApp and they could only be accessed using a passcode. The app might soon allow you to do that. This option has been spotted in testing on the beta channel. In addition, the Meta-owned app is working on a couple of other interesting features for Android, including a Community navigation bar and a privacy checkup option.

Lock chats

Lock chats is a highly requested feature on WhatsApp. The locked conversations can only be accessed with the user's fingerprint or passcode, making it almost impossible for anyone else to snoop on your messages. A "Chat lock" option will be incorporated under the contact information section. Once it is enabled, a new tab called "Locked chats" will be displayed within the app's chat list.

Media files from locked chats won't be saved to gallery

For added privacy, media files like photos or videos from locked chats will not be saved to your gallery, per WABetaInfo. If someone tries to access your phone without providing the necessary authentication, the app will prompt them to clear the conversation to open it.

Community navigation

The community navigation feature on WhatsApp will let you see the sub-groups within a Community directly from the chat list itself, allowing you to easily navigate between the groups. The sub-groups which come under a Community will now be clubbed together in one place, within the chat list, making it easier and simpler for you to find the particular group you are looking for.

Privacy checkup

The privacy checkup feature is like a one-stop solution where you can review all your privacy settings at once. It will be accessible from the privacy section within the app. You can choose who can contact you, control your personal information like who can see your profile picture and 'About' details, and your online status visibility, among other options.

Message within call notification

In the future, you might be able to send a message directly from the WhatsApp call notification alert. The notification banner for WhatsApp calls will have a "reply" option along with "decline" and "answer" buttons. If you tap "reply," the incoming call will be rejected, and a message box will automatically show up and you can drop a quick message to the caller.

Status sharing to Facebook

WhatsApp might introduce an option that will allow you to directly share status updates to Facebook without having to exit the app. Do note that it is currently possible to share statuses to Facebook. To do so, you should first upload the status on WhatsApp and then, you can share the posted status to other apps, like Facebook. However, the new option is simpler.

How will the feature work?

Within the settings section of the app, there will be a new toggle option called 'Always share to Facebook story,' per WABetaInfo. Once this feature is turned on, every time you post a status update on WhatsApp, it will be automatically shared as a Facebook Story too. As always, you can control who gets to see your status.

The features are not available on the stable channel

You cannot access the new features as of now. Some of the features are under development and are being rolled out on the beta channel. WhatsApp might incorporate the new functionalities via a future update.