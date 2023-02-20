Technology

WhatsApp's transit solutions now live in India: Check cities

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 20, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp also allows passengers to order food on trains

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp, has started offering transit solutions in India via its business platform. Customers can now access several metro rail services, including booking, buying, or canceling tickets by directly communicating with the WhatsApp chatbot. In addition, they can also recharge their tickets and access travel details, fare info, timings, and more. Currently, transit solutions are open for select cities.

Why does this story matter?

Meta-owned WhatsApp seems to be on a mission to make it convenient for people to carry out life's activities.

Following the rollout of several features for a better in-app experience, the platform has now jumped into offering transit solutions to individuals.

The new abilities will assist a person in traveling around via the metro, and even help them perform all associated transit-based tasks.

Transit solutions are currently available in four metro cities

WhatsApp's transit solutions are now live in India's metro cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Using the new services, users can buy tickets and even make transactions in their own mother tongue.

Here's how a user can book tickets

Booking metro tickets is now a seamless process. In Bengaluru, individuals can connect with +91-9670008889 on WhatsApp. Simply send 'Hi' for tickets, fare details, top-ups, and end-to-end QR ticket generation. Likewise, the metro services can be accessed by Hyderabad-based residents by sending "Hi" to +91-8341146468. People living in Mumbai and Pune can access the transit details by texting "Hi" to +91-9670008889 and +91-9420101990, respectively.

Transit solutions are coming to more cities soon

On the launch of transit solutions in metro cities, the Director of Business Messaging at WhatsApp India said, "We are proud that India's world-class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated on WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips." "We would be happy to support other cities and help digitize train transits on WhatsApp for daily commuters across the country," he added.

WhatsApp recently started accepting orders for food on trains

In some trains, passengers are now allowed to make reservations for food online using their registered WhatsApp number. They need to connect with +91-8750001323 to place their orders. Indian Railways notes that the WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 will become an interactive two-way communication platform for customers. According to IRCTC, WhatsApp's AI-enabled chatbot feature will make their e-catering service more customer-centric.