WhatsApp could launch a private newsletter tool soon

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 22, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

WhatsApp is working on a newsletter tool

The newsletter space saw an uptick in activity during the pandemic. However, the excitement has slowly died down. That does not mean that the space has no potential. It seems WhatsApp has realized this. Per WABetaInfo, the popular instant messaging platform is working on a new feature codenamed "Newsletter." WhatsApp's entry could change the dynamics of the newsletter space.

Newsletter will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting

There isn't much information about WhatsApp's Newsletter at the moment. According to WABetaInfo, it will be a "one-to-many" tool for broadcasting information. This will be a new way for users to receive updates from people and groups. Unlike the app's other features, Newsletters won't have end-to-end encryption, as there is no practical benefit of end-to-end encryption in the one-to-many design.