Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 6

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 6

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 06, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game that offers a wide range of additional in-game items daily. Players can access the in-game collectibles for free using redeem codes or they can purchase them using real money as well. These bonus supplies come in handy on the battlefield and help players improve their strategies and achieve better scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is banned in India at present.

The Free Fire MAX version was released in September 2021. It is currently available only to Android users.

The improved visuals, frequent updates, enhanced gameplay, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The codes expire 12-18 hours after release

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers and the official rewards redemption website. The codes expire 12-18 hours after release.

The codes provide access to several additional in-game collectibles

The redeem codes in Free Fire MAX unlock free access to multiple in-game collectibles, which include costumes, diamonds, skins, weapons, protective gear, pets, loot crates, reward points, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more.

Check out the codes for April 6

Here are the codes for today: B3G7-A22T-WDR7X, FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Apple, Google, Huawei, Twitter, Facebook, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm" and then tap "Ok." For every successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to the game's mail section.