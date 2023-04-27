Technology

India among top nations seeking content removal last year: Twitter

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 04:48 pm

Twitter received around 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments worldwide

India was among the top nations requesting content removal from microblogging site Twitter last year, the platform said on Tuesday. In a blog post, Twitter revealed that it received around 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments worldwide from January 1 to June 30, 2022. According to the social media company, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and India were the top requesting countries.

India among top countries seeking user data

Twitter's report further said that it received over 16,000 requests for the disclosure of user data from over 85 countries during the period. "The top five requesting countries seeking account information were India, the United States, France, Japan, and Germany," it added. The platform also took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during the period, a 20% increase from the previous six months.