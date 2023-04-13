India

India's COVID-19 cases increase by 30% in 24hrs, cross 10,000-mark

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 10:46 am 1 min read

The active caseload in the country stands at 44,998

India has registered a single-day rise of 10,158 COVID-19 cases, a 30% jump from Wednesday, taking the tally to 4,47,86,160, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll from the deadly virus increased to 5,31,035 with 19 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. The active caseload in the country stands at 44,998.

XBB.1.16 sub-variant behind COVID-19 surge

As per the official data, 4,42,10,127 people have also recovered from COVID-19, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42%. Since the vaccination drive began in the country, over 220.66 crore doses have been administered to the citizens. Notably, the XBB.1.16 sub-variant of Omicron seems to be the driving force behind the sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in India.