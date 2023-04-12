World

Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi, requests more humanitarian aid

Apr 12, 2023

Zelenskyy has requested additional medicines and medical equipment, the External Affairs Ministry said

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking additional humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical equipment, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday. The letter from Zelenskyy was handed over to the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi by Emine Dzhaparova, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, who is on a four-day visit to India.

Lekhi meets Dzhaparova, exchanged views on bilateral issues

Ukraine wants to be closer to India: Dzhaparova

Per NDTV, Dzhaparova said her country would also allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam, relieving thousands of Indian students who fled Ukraine when the war began. She also added that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be a huge opportunity for Indian companies. "Ukraine really wants India and Ukraine to be closer," she said.