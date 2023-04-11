World

Russia: Volcano eruption buries villages with dust; aviation warning issued

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 11, 2023, 08:29 pm 2 min read

Volcano has erupted in Russian far east, covering villages in ash

Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted on the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula on Tuesday, sending a massive cloud of ash into the sky and burying nearby villages in grey volcanic dust. According to the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Geophysical Survey, the eruption ejected an ash cloud over an area of 108,000 square kilometers, leading authorities to issue an aviation warning.

Villages covered in 8.5 cm deep drifts of grey ash

A mudflow warning was also issued along a nearby roadway as lava flows poured from the volcano and melted snow, Reuters reported. Reportedly, drifts of grey ash as deep as 8.5 cm blanketed villages, the deepest in 60 years. Meanwhile, images and photos circulated on the internet show clouds billowing rapidly over the forests and rivers of the far east.

What does an expert say?

Danila Chebrov, Director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey said, "The ash reached 20 kilometers high, the ash cloud moved westwards and there was a very strong fall of ash on nearby villages." "The volcano was preparing for this for at least a year... and the process is continuing though it has calmed a little now," he said.

Watch: Videos of the eruption and ash cloud

No casualty reported, red warning issued for aviation industry

According to reports, Seismic activity began at about 12:54am (local time) on Tuesday. However, no casualties have been reported even as the explosions continued after 15 hours. Meanwhile, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the RAS's Far Eastern Branch issued a "red" alert—the highest level of warning—for aviation. TASS news agency reported that there was also a risk of hot lava obstructing highways.

Schools shut, residents asked to stay indoors

Some schools on the peninsula have also been shuttered, and people have been instructed to remain indoors, according to Oleg Bondarenko, chairman of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal area. The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) also warned that "ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft."

What do we know about Shiveluch volcano?

Shiveluch volcano is divided into two parts: Young Shiveluch and Old Shiveluch. Scientists have revealed that Young Shiveluch has been particularly active in recent months, with a peak of 2,800 meters (9,186 feet) protruding from the 3,283-metre-high Old Shiveluch. The volcano has had an estimated 60 significant eruptions in the past 10,000 years, with the most recent being in 2007.