Technology

Free Fire MAX April 5 codes: How to collect rewards

Free Fire MAX April 5 codes: How to collect rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 05, 2023, 10:19 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ is a multiplayer battle royale game that was released in September 2021, by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game items. These exclusive rewards can either be accessed using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The game is currently available only to Android users in India. It has scored a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

The extra in-game collectibles help players achieve better leaderboard rankings.

The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and the official rewards redemption website. Players can claim multiple codes but each redeem code is valid only once. The codes have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours after release.

The rewards include royale vouchers, protective gear, and so on

The redeem codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to several exclusive rewards, which include diamonds, weapons, costumes, skins, protective gear, loot crates, pets, premium bundles, reward points, royale vouchers, and more.

Here are the codes for April 5

Check out the codes for today. V427-K98R-UCHZ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D.

How to redeem the free codes?

First, head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Google, Apple, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste a valid redeem code into the text box and then select "Confirm." Next, click "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.