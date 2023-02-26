Technology

WhatsApp update! Now you can retain the disappearing messages

WhatsApp update! Now you can retain the disappearing messages

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2023, 05:29 pm 2 min read

The 'Keep' function is currently available to select beta testers on iOS and Android

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for iOS and Android, which allows users to keep messages from disappearing within the chats. If the disappearing messages are turned on for a particular chat, you may use the 'Keep' action for the required text to prevent it from being deleted automatically from the conversation. This ability is currently rolling out to select beta testers.

Why does this story matter?

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages feature for new conversations in 2020.

Now, the platform is working on a tool that will allow users to keep the messages even if the disappearing messages feature is enabled in a conversation.

This add-on provides greater flexibility and control over auto-deleting messages.

It is currently rolling out on the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

Preserve disappearing messages using the 'Keep' function

The new WhatsApp beta update has introduced the 'Keep' function, which basically helps you prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages. You can use this ability for some specific text messages within the chat where the disappearing messages feature has been enabled.

How to use the new ability?

Head to a particular conversation, long-press on the message you want to retain, and click on 'Keep.' The text will be marked with a bookmark icon, and it will be listed in the "kept messages" section. Note that there may be some limits in keeping old messages from disappearing i.e., 24-30 days. You might not be able to keep a 50-day-old disappearing message.

People can also use the 'Unkeep' action

If you have used the 'Keep' action to prevent a message from disappearing, do remember that the other individual(s) involved in the conversation can disable your action for the message in the chat by using the "Unkeep" action. However, in groups, only admins might be the ones with the ability to keep/unkeep a disappearing message if they've restricted who can edit their group info.

WhatsApp to soon allow group call scheduling on iOS/Android

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to allow users to schedule group calls (audio/video) on iOS and Android. The feature is currently under development. When rolled out, a new context menu with a scheduling option will be offered, where you can set the time, and assign a name to the scheduled call. When the call begins, group members will be notified instantly.