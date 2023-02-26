Technology

MSI Crosshair 15 laptop is cheaper on Flipkart: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2023, 03:31 pm 2 min read

The Crosshair 15 offers 64GB of expandable memory

MSI's gaming-oriented Crosshair 15 laptop is a top-notch offering, which balances lightning-fast performance, a vivid display, and reliable battery life in an attractive package. Aimed at professional-grade gaming and creative tasks, this device has all the essential features. This gadget bears a lofty price tag. However, with Flipkart's deal, you can take advantage of some alluring offers on it. Check out this deal.

Why does this story matter?

Taiwanese brand MSI is known for designing beastly laptops with great performance.

It is one of the leading companies in high-end gaming and professional creations.

Along with top-notch specs, the company offers a much wider selection of I/O ports on its offerings.

The Crosshair 15 is one of the most recommended models for anyone looking for a high-end gaming-focused laptop.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the Crosshair 15 (B12UEZ-897IN) is priced at Rs. 1,34,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,04,990. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount using select bank cards, and up to Rs. 22,300 off in exchange for an old laptop. No-cost EMI for up to 12 months is available on all leading bank cards. Customers also get two years of warranty.

The laptop boasts a 165Hz QHD LCD panel

Crosshair 15 (B12UEZ-897IN) has a futuristic design with slim bezels, an MSI-exclusive "Spectrum Backlight Keyboard" with highlighted WASD keys, a multi-touch trackpad, and an HD (720p) webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS-level LCD screen, with a 165Hz refresh rate, and nearly 100% sRGB. The device houses two 2W speakers, and a built-in microphone. Sound is handled by the Realtek ALC233 chip.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port

The Crosshair 15 offers several I/O ports including a Type-C port, three Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz) socket, an RJ45 port, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device gets 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

The MSI Crosshair 15 (B12UEZ-897IN) houses a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, and packs a 53.5Wh battery which is rechargeable via a 240W adapter. It gets Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution, featuring two fans and six heat pipes.