WhatsApp may soon allow you to 'keep' disappearing messages

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 05, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

The feature is currently being tested on the beta channel

Want to save important chats sent via the disappearing messages mode? WhatsApp might soon allow you to do that. The Meta-owned app is reportedly working on allowing users to retain messages sent within the disappearing messages section. However, the option is currently limited to iOS users on the beta channel. Here's how you will be able to access the new option.

How to access the feature?

Currently, WhatsApp has three timers for disappearing messages: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Once the limit has been reached, the app automatically clears the messages. The new feature will allow you to store messages you don't want to lose. To retain a message, you will have to long press on the corresponding text bubble. You will then see an option called "keep."

The messages will be retained under the "Kept messages" section

You can access the stored messages from the "Kept messages" section. If you do not want to retain the disappearing message, you have an option called "unkeep." Once you select it, the particular message will vanish after the stipulated duration. However, take note that once you select "unkeep," you will not be able to use the "keep" option again.

A similar feature is available on Android beta too

The new option is a part of the iOS beta update 23.7.0.72. A similar feature is available to Android beta users as well under the 2.23.8.3 update. Users will have to click the bookmark icon to prevent messages from disappearing. It is currently being rolled out on the beta channel and will be made available to more testers in the coming weeks.

The app might soon introduce new durations for disappearing messages

WhatsApp is also developing new durations for disappearing messages, which will be displayed under "More Durations" in the disappearing messages tab. The new update will offer 15 durations, including 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, six days, two days and down to one hour.

WhatsApp is also working on a "Lock Chat" feature

WhatsApp is also working on a ﻿Lock Chat feature. With the new option, you can keep your chats and media private. Once you have added a particular chat to the locked chats list, the conversation cannot be accessed without your fingerprint or passcode. However, this option is currently under development and might be released via a future update.