Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 7: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for March 7: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 07, 2023, 10:13 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android OS at the moment (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows players to snag game-related supplies using diamonds - an in-game currency that can only be acquired by shelling out a significant chunk of real cash. Not every gamer is eager to invest money, instead, individuals are always looking for alternative reward collection strategies. Hence, redeemable codes, which are released on a daily basis, can assist them in obtaining free bonuses.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually enhanced Free Fire MAX is quite popular in India, despite being limited to the Android OS at the moment.

With over 100 million downloads, the game has scored a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

As a gesture of appreciation and to retain players, the game creators release redeemable codes, allowing gamers to unlock multiple freebies.

Free rewards cannot be collected using Guest IDs

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players should access the rewards redemption page, using their official login details. The site doesn't allow the use of Guest IDs for code redemption. In addition, the codes can only be redeemed by players on Indian servers. Every code is redeemable only once per person, and it should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

You can grab several in-game items for free

The Free Fire MAX codes comprise 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters. When redeemed via the official rewards redemption site, these codes can help players acquire a variety of in-game bonuses like premium bundles, diamonds, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for March 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 7 are listed here. Use them to obtain free rewards. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

Follow these instructions to redeem today's codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption platform at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account by utilizing your registered credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-digit code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Every successfully completed redemption will yield a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.