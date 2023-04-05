Technology

Sony WF-C700 v/s Nothing Ear (2): Which is better

Sony has introduced WF-C700, as its latest wireless audio wearable, which comes with Active Noise Cancelation, 360 Reality Audio, 7.5 hours of playback with ANC, and more. Priced at €129 (nearly Rs. 11,550), the audio product takes on the recently launched Nothing Ear (2) in the European markets. Here we compare the WF-C700 and Ear (2) to find out which is better.

The WF-C700 has an ergonomic design, with a secure in-ear fit, like its predecessor WF-C500. The earbuds get IPX4-rated water resistance and come in a cylindrical charging case. They offer tap/hold controls. Nothing's Ear (2) has a transparent design, offering IP54 and IP55 protection for buds and the squircle Type-C/wireless-charging case, respectively. You get pinch controls. They weigh 4.6g and 4.5g per bud, respectively.

The WF-C700 equips a 5mm driver on each bud. The DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) sound upscaling technology is onboard to restore high-frequency sound lost in compression. The Ear (2) houses an 11.6mm dynamic driver for each bud. Both offer ANC with personalization via the Sony Headphones Connect and NothingX apps, respectively. They support Transparency mode, and WF-C700 also features 360 Reality Audio.

The WF-C700 offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, with AAC and SBC codes. The Ear (2) gets Bluetooth 5.3, with LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codes. It features Hi-Res Audio certification for lossless audio gains over wireless connections. Both wearables provide an effective listening range of up to 10m. However, with ANC enabled, the WF-C700 provides a longer playback duration (7.5h v/s 4h) than Ear (2).

Sony's WF-C700 is priced at €129 (around Rs. 11,550). It is offered in Black, White, Lavender, and Sage Green color variants. The Ear (2) costs €149 (roughly Rs. 13,350) in Europe, and comes in a single White color variant.

The WF-C700 is cheaper and more considerable than the Ear (2). It supports Spatial Audio along with DSEE sound upscaling to provide a rich listening experience. However, if Spatial Audio tech doesn't make much difference, you may go for the Ear (2), which gets a refreshing design, larger audio drivers, LHDC 5.0 codec, Google's Fast Pair and Microsoft's Swift Pair tech, and wireless charging.