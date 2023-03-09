Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 9: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for March 9: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 09, 2023, 10:14 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game that was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. As a token of appreciation, the developers of the game generate free redeem codes on a daily basis which unlock free access to a number of exclusive rewards. The additional in-game items can also be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only on the Android platform in India. It has already recorded more than 100 million downloads and has secured a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

The game is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is banned in India at present.

The redeem codes expire 12-16 hours after release

In order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are a few rules which have to be followed. Players can claim as many codes as they want but each code is encrypted for single-time use only. The codes expire 12-16 hours after release. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and via the official rewards redemption website.

The redeem codes unlock free access to several rewards

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to a number of rewards. These include diamonds, skins, costumes, weapons, reward points, loot crates, protective gear, royale vouchers, and more.

Check out the codes for March 9

Here are the codes for today i.e. March 9. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX.

Here's how you can redeem the codes

Go to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in to your account using your Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste a code into the text box, and select "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." With every successful redemption, you will get the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.