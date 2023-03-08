Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 8

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 8

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 08, 2023, 09:52 am 2 min read

Free FIre MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game that made its debut in September 2021. At present, the game is only available on the Android version in India. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game generate redeem codes on a daily basis which unlock free access to a wide range of exclusive rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The improved gameplay, free rewards redemption program, and frequent updates have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

The additional in-game collectibles can either be accessed using the redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

The codes have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours

There are a few rules to be followed to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Players can claim as many redeem codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers. The codes have to be redeemed within 12-18 hours after release, via the official rewards redemption website.

Here are the codes for March 8

Check out the codes for today i.e. March 8. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, TDK4-JWN6-RD6, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7. 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, B3G7-A22T-WDR7X. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49.

The codes unlock free access to several rewards

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to several in-game collectibles. These include skins, weapons, costumes, diamonds, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, protective gear, and more.

How to redeem the free codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy and paste a code into the text box, and choose "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." After every successful redemption you will get the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.