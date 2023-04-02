Technology

WhatsApp's lock chat feature keeps your conversations private: Here's how

WhatsApp's lock chat feature keeps your conversations private: Here's how

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 02, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

The "Lock Chat" feature will roll out to Android beta testers soon

Another day, another feature. WhatsApp doesn't seem to take a break. The platform is focusing more on enhancing the privacy of user accounts. WABetaInfo has discovered a new facility on WhatsApp, which will allow Android users to lock chats and keep them hidden. The "Lock Chat" ability is currently in the works. It will be made available in a future update of the app.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's latest feature will allow individuals to have an additional layer of security to protect their sensitive conversations from prying eyes.

When a chat is locked, it will only be accessible with the user's fingerprint or passcode, which makes it fairly impossible for anyone else to open the chat.

The "Lock Chat" feature aims to protect the privacy of the user data.

The chats could be accessed only after authentication

With WhatsApp's latest feature, you'll be able to keep your chats hidden. Once you add a particular conversation to the list of locked chats, it cannot be opened without your fingerprint or passcode. Additionally, if someone attempts to access the chats and fails to offer the necessary biometric authentication, they will be asked to clear the conversation to open it.

It will keep the photos and videos confidential

The "Lock Chat" feature will also keep media private. It will ensure that files such as photos and videos, sent in a locked chat are not saved to the device's gallery. Users could save them manually if required.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new update for Windows

WhatsApp is pushing a new feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows. When the option is enabled by the poll composer, users will be forced to choose only one answer. This will offer more precise poll results as people will only select the option they feel most strongly about. Likewise, individuals can select more than one answer when the toggle is disabled.

It is now rolling out to the beta app users

The new update for Windows will make the poll results more relevant. The feature is already available to beta testers on Android and iOS. Now, it is rolling out for Windows beta too.