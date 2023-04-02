Technology

Why you should update your Aadhaar details every 10 years

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 02, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Individuals can update their documents free of cost till June 14, 2023 (Photo credit: Business Today)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) encourages every Aadhaar holder to update their details once every 10 years. A similar sentiment is echoed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology too. This ensures the continued accuracy of the individual's information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). Here's how you can update your details. Take a look.

Why does this story matter?

An Aadhaar card contains crucial personal details of a resident. It helps avail government-based schemes, open bank accounts, and more.

Hence, it is really important to keep the card details updated, for better service delivery and a hassle-free authentication experience.

A person who got enrolled in Aadhaar ten years ago and never updated it all these years is urged to get their information updated.

What details does your Aadhaar card cover?

A resident's Aadhaar card includes their personal information such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, address, photo, and more. UIDAI allows the updation of demographic details through its official portal. However, you need to visit your nearby Aadhaar enrolment center for other changes. It is important to keep your details updated, to avoid difficulties in bank transactions or availing government benefits.

What are the details you can correct yourself?

UIDAI allows corrections in the resident's name, address, date of birth, and gender online. If you want to update your mobile number, email, or biometrics, you will have to visit your nearest enrolment center.

How to update the demographic details?

Visit UIDAI's official portal at (https://uidai.gov.in/en/). Click on the 'My Aadhaar' dropdown arrow appearing on the homepage. In the 'Update Your Aadhaar' section, tap on 'Update Demographics Data and Check Status.' On the next page, log in using your registered mobile number. Under 'Service,' click on 'Name/Gender/Date of Birth/Address Update,' select the type of Aadhaar update, and proceed with on-screen instructions.

Aadhaar holders can also update their documents

UIDAI advises residents to strengthen their Aadhaar by updating documents in the database. Individuals can submit the latest Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents. This shall help you in ensuring the accuracy of your information in the Aadhaar database. The documents can be updated by visiting any of the Aadhaar Enrolment Centers or through the myAadhaar portal itself.