Samsung Galaxy S23+ drop and durability test reveals unexpected results

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 18, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Samsung recently introduced the powerful Galaxy S23 line-up. Out of the three-smartphone range, the durability of the flagship S23+ has been tested by PBKReviews by dropping the device from waist height. To one's surprise, the phone failed the test in the first round itself. Despite having Corning's latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both sides, things didn't go well.

Why does this story matter?

PBKreviews is known for carrying out various operations on smartphones, to give customers a real-world impression of the devices. The evaluations include teardown, repairability, drop checks, and more.

Just a few days ago, the Galaxy S23 Ultra took a beating in PBKReviews' drop and durability test, breaking on the very first drop.

The second model in the line-up has now met the same fate.

Let's look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra results first

The drop tests performed by PBKreviews on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, demonstrated the flagship phone's capacity to withstand shocks. Despite the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, its display cracked after falling directly onto concrete from waist height. The phone's curved screen was believed to be the cause. However, in a separate drop test, the rear also saw several external damages.

The Galaxy S23+ was believed to fare better

Following the S23 Ultra, drop tests on the S23+ were conducted. There was some hope that things would turn out better for the S23+ since it has a flat glass display. But it also suffered the same fate as the Ultra model, failing the drop test in round one. However, the flat panel on S23+ had comparatively fewer cracks than S23 Ultra's curved display.

Both S23 Ultra and S23+ remained operational despite cracked screens

Aside from getting glass cracks, the touch panel on both S23 Ultra and S23+ remained functional even after the drop tests. Both phones continued to accept touch inputs and display content without any issues.

How to prevent the effects of accidental drops on display?

Your phone's display is fragile, and even with the latest glass protection, it is still liable to break. A cracked screen will likely injure your fingers and impact performance. To protect your smartphone against drops, use a screen guard because it is cheaper to replace. A good case is also essential since it cushions impacts and falls, preventing dents and cracks.