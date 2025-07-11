Ye's Slovakia festival appearance sparks outrage, event gets canceled

The Rubicon hip-hop festival in Slovakia , which was scheduled to take place from July 18-20 and feature rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) , has been canceled. The decision followed widespread criticism of his controversial song Heil Hitler , released on May 8. The track includes a sample from a 1935 speech by Adolf Hitler and has been banned in Germany for its extremist content. Festival organizers cited "media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners" as reasons for the cancellation.

Public outcry Petition against Ye's appearance at the festival The announcement of Ye's performance at the Rubicon festival sparked a public outcry, with thousands signing a petition against it. The petition described his appearance as "an insult to historic memory, a glorification of wartime violence and debasement of all victims of the Nazi regime." During World War II, over 70,000 Slovak Jews were sent to concentration camps by their own government, as per The Guardian.

Statement Festival organizers announce event cancellation In an Instagram post, Rubicon festival organizers announced the cancellation of the event, citing "media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners." They added that it was a difficult decision, but did not directly link Ye's planned appearance to these cancellations. The festival was to be his only confirmed live performance in Europe this year.