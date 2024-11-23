Summarize Simplifying... In short Model An has filed a lawsuit against rapper Ye and Universal Music Group, alleging sexual assault and strangulation during a 2010 photoshoot.

She accuses Ye of forcing her into explicit acts, leaving her struggling to breathe, and Universal Music Group of failing to investigate the incident.

This follows another recent lawsuit against Ye for inappropriate conduct. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ye has been accused of sexual assault

Model sues rapper Ye for sexual assault, strangulation in 2010

By Isha Sharma 03:04 pm Nov 23, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Hollywood rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is being sued for sexual assault during a 2010 music video shoot. The plaintiff is Jenifer An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant. The incident allegedly occurred during the shooting of La Roux's In For the Kill at Manhattan's Chelsea Hotel. An claims Ye "choked" her and subjected her to "pornographic gagging," while declaring his actions as "art."

Assault details

Details of alleged assault emerge in lawsuit

According to An's complaint, Ye pointed at her during the shoot and said, "Give me the Asian girl." She alleges that he used his fingers "to emulate forced oral sex," while shouting, "This is art. This is f_king art. I am like Picasso." Per the lawsuit, he assaulted her "in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes". She claims she struggled to breathe and temporarily "blacked out," with her face left covered in saliva and smeared makeup.

Co-Defendant

Universal Music Group named as co-defendant in lawsuit

Universal Music Group is also named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The company is accused of failing to investigate the alleged incident. An seeks compensatory and punitive damages for sexual assault and strangulation. Ye has not yet responded to the lawsuit. This legal action comes after another recent lawsuit by a former Yeezy staffer alleging antisemitic tirades and inappropriate conduct by Ye.