Model sues rapper Ye for sexual assault, strangulation in 2010
Hollywood rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is being sued for sexual assault during a 2010 music video shoot. The plaintiff is Jenifer An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant. The incident allegedly occurred during the shooting of La Roux's In For the Kill at Manhattan's Chelsea Hotel. An claims Ye "choked" her and subjected her to "pornographic gagging," while declaring his actions as "art."
Details of alleged assault emerge in lawsuit
According to An's complaint, Ye pointed at her during the shoot and said, "Give me the Asian girl." She alleges that he used his fingers "to emulate forced oral sex," while shouting, "This is art. This is f_king art. I am like Picasso." Per the lawsuit, he assaulted her "in a manner similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes". She claims she struggled to breathe and temporarily "blacked out," with her face left covered in saliva and smeared makeup.
Universal Music Group named as co-defendant in lawsuit
Universal Music Group is also named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The company is accused of failing to investigate the alleged incident. An seeks compensatory and punitive damages for sexual assault and strangulation. Ye has not yet responded to the lawsuit. This legal action comes after another recent lawsuit by a former Yeezy staffer alleging antisemitic tirades and inappropriate conduct by Ye.