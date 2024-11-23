Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Diljit Dosanjh has called for equal censorship in Indian cinema and music, highlighting that singers are often singled out for promoting alcohol in their songs.

In response to a notice from the Telangana government disallowing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence, Dosanjh suggested running disclaimers during concerts.

He also defended his music, stating many of his songs have been hits without promoting alcohol.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on 'Dil-luminati' tour

'Singers are soft targets...'—Diljit advocates for alcohol censorship in films

By Isha Sharma 02:04 pm Nov 23, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh, currently on the Indian leg of his Dil-luminati tour, has spoken about the ongoing controversy over his songs, during a show in Lucknow on Friday. The singer has been facing criticism lately for allegedly promoting alcoholism and violence in his music. Responding to the allegations, he pointed out the disparity in censorship rules.

Censorship debate

'Which big actor hasn't done an alcohol song or scene?'

In a video shared on Instagram, Dosanjh noted that while many actors have done scenes promoting alcohol consumption, singers are easily targeted. He added, "I am not defending my songs. I just want to say that if you want to censor songs then the censorship should be on Indian cinema as well." "Which big actor has not done an alcohol song or scene? Censorship films mein bhi laga do." "Kalakar aapko soft target lagte hai...humara kaam sasta kaam nahi hai."

Disclaimer suggestion

'Easy for us to run a disclaimer...'

Dosanjh suggested, "It's very easy for us to run a disclaimer that alcohol is injurious to health during concerts and continue singing songs. It's the same, right? Then it feels that we are targeting someone." To recall, the controversy started when the Telangana government sent him a notice disallowing songs promoting alcohol, drug use, and violence ahead of his Hyderabad concert. Dosanjh has also said that he will stop singing songs about alcohol when all states pledge to ban it.

Song defense

Dosanjh defended his music, challenged critics

Further, Dosanjh defended his music saying many of his songs have been hits without promoting alcohol. He said, "Ek anchor sahab hai TV pe unke baare mein baat karna chahta hoon, mujhe challenge kar rahe the ki bina sharab ke gaana hit kar ke bataye." "For your kind information sir, Born To Shine, Kinni Kinni, GOAT, Naina, Lover... mere bahot saare gaane hai jo Patiala Peg se bahot zyada hit hai."

Ongoing tour

Dosanjh's 'Dil-luminati' tour continues in India

After mesmerizing audiences in the US, Canada, and Europe, Dosanjh has brought his Dil-luminati Tour to India. The India leg started from Delhi on October 26, and he performed in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad next. Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the stage with him during the Ahmedabad show, making fans go gaga. After Lucknow, Dosanjh will be heading to Pune for the next show.