What's the story The 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, is getting a sequel with a new cast. According to a report by PeepingMoon, the sequel is being developed by Maddock Films and will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Though Kapoor is yet to sign the dotted line, he has reportedly given a verbal commitment to the project.

'Cocktail 2' to maintain the original's tone and vibrant setting

The sequel, titled Cocktail 2, is being touted as an urban romantic comedy that delves into a complicated web of love and friendship. A source close to the development told the portal that "Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania have been toying with the idea of a Cocktail sequel for years." "They've now crafted a storyline that they believe matches the magic of the first film." The female lead hasn't been locked yet.

'Cocktail 2' to begin production in mid-2025

The production of Cocktail 2 is set to begin in mid-2025. The sequel will be directed by Adajania, who also directed the original film. This will be Kapoor's second collaboration with Maddock Films after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released earlier this year. He is likely to begin shooting for this drama after completing Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller, which goes on floors in December. Meanwhile, re-watch Cocktail on JioCinema, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video.