Next Article

'Munjya' movie earns ₹23 crore in 4 days

'Munjya' rakes in ₹23 crore despite box office dip

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:30 pm Jun 11, 202412:30 pm

What's the story The horror comedy film Munjya, featuring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma, has garnered ₹23 crore within the first four days of its release. Despite a dip in collections on its first weekday, the movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar managed to cross the ₹20 crore mark on Monday. The film is deeply rooted in Marathi folklore and was released in theaters on June 7, 2024.

Collection details

'Munjya' box office performance: Day-by-day breakdown

Munjya had a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹4 crore on its opening day. The film's earnings increased over the weekend, with collections of ₹7.25 crore and ₹8 crore on the second and third days, respectively. However, by Monday, the fourth day of release, collections dipped to ₹3.75 crore according to a report by Sacnilk.

Film universe

'Munjya' joins Maddock Films's horror comedy universe

Munjya is the latest addition to Maddock Films's horror comedy universe, which includes popular films like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. The film's plot is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, revolving around a mythical creature from Indian folklore. Actor Varun Dhawan makes a cameo appearance in a post-credits scene, reprising his character from Bhediya.

Critical reception

'Munjya' received mixed reviews despite box office success

Despite its box office success, Munjya received mixed reviews. Some critics even described the film as "the weakest" entry in Maddock Films's horror comedy franchise. However, the people seem to have liked the film. Dhawan also took to Instagram on Sunday to congratulate the team and reveal his cameo scene.