'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' breaks record with advance ticket sales

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:01 am May 31, 202411:01 am

What's the story The highly awaited film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has set a new record in advance ticket sales. The film sold 2.15 lakh tickets through top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis on the final day of booking. An additional 6,300 tickets were sold via MovieMax, capitalizing on Cinema Lovers Day (Friday) where tickets were offered at a flat rate of ₹99 in standard formats.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has set the highest advance ticket sales record for a Hindi film in 2024. The film is expected to have a strong start at the box office, with opening earnings estimated between ₹6-8 crore. If this momentum continues, the opening weekend could potentially reach ₹20 crore. Initially considered for a direct digital release, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is now projected to perform exceptionally well at the box office.

In the race of advance ticket sales for opening day across the national chains for 2024, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is leading with 2.15 lakh tickets sold at ₹99 discounted rate. The film is followed by Fighter with 1.45 lakh tickets, Article 370 with 1.25 lakh tickets at ₹99 each, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with 1.03 lakh tickets, and Shaitaan with 81.5 thousand tickets. This success indicates that audiences are willing to visit theaters if ticket prices are set appropriately.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi tells a unique story centered around a couple united by their love for cricket. Mr. Mahi (Rao), a trained cricketer who had to abandon his passion due to family pressure and continuous failures, becomes his wife's coach when he discovers her talent and passion for the sport. As the story unfolds, Mrs. Mahi (Kapoor) realizes that her husband's motivations may not be entirely selfless. The film is playing in theaters now.