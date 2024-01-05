Varun, Tiger, Janhvi roped in for Dharma's 'Deadly': Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Tentatively titled 'Deadly,' the film will reportedly be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Bollywood is abuzz with reports that Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff will feature in an upcoming thriller film tentatively titled Deadly. As per LetsCinema's claim in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the movie will reportedly be backed by Dharma Productions and will mark an "Assassin Cinematic Universe" in Bollywood. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Why does this story matter?

If the reports about the film are true, then it will mark another interesting collaboration between Kapoor and Dhawan, after their last release, Bawaal. It will also be the first time that Shroff will be working on a title with Kapoor or Dhawan. As far as cinematic universes are concerned, the movie will add its name to the list of existing Bollywood universes including Maddock Supernatural Universe and Dharma Productions's Astra-verse under which Brahmatra: Part 1 - Shiva was released.

Anurag Kashyap to also join hands, reportedly

According to LetsCinema's tweet, the film will reportedly be helmed by the JugJugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta. It also claimed that the film's gripping story will be penned by none other than Anurag Kashyap. This action-packed flick will interestingly witness Dhawan taking on the role of the antagonist.

Johar's statement on speculations surrounding his films

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to say, "Every morning I wake up to the news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified!" "Would love to have accuracy instead of speculations." It's unclear if his statement is for Deadly or another project.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and Dhawan might star in 'Dulhaniya 3'

The above-mentioned other project might be Dulhaniya 3. Recent reports suggested Kapoor and Dhawan will lead the title, with Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in the franchise. Kapoor also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Ulajh alongside Gulshan Devaiah, and Devara with Jr. NTR. Dhawan will be seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya 2, Raj & DK's Citadel India, and Atlee's upcoming production. As for Shroff, he will appear in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.