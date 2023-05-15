Entertainment

Atlee to direct Varun Dhawan in his next; details inside

Varun Dhawan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and the actor is on a signing spree! The Badlapur actor is set to collaborate with Atlee for an upcoming action entertainer. The untitled film is set to release in 2024 and will reportedly go on floors in the second half of 2023. Atlee is currently busy with the post-production of Jawan.

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by early August." Reportedly, the film will have intense emotion and drama. The makers are opting for a big Summer 2024 release.

