Vishal Ramchandani named CEO of Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment

Excel Entertainment is one of the biggest production companies in Bollywood and is known for creating path-breaking content on both celluloid and OTT. From Dil Chahta Hai to Mirzapur, the company founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has backed many acclaimed projects. In the latest development, the company's business chief Vishal Ramchandani has reportedly been elevated to the newly created CEO post.

Ramchandani's has been part of Excel for 15+ years

Ramchandani joined Excel Entertainment in 2008 in a marketing role. He became a division head in 2013 and worked on campaigns for films like Fukrey, Gold, and Gully Boy. In 2018, he was appointed as the company's business head. He played a crucial role in diversifying business during his tenure. Notably, Excel's future projects include Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zaraa, and Yudhra, among others.

Ramchandani seeks to transform Excel into global company