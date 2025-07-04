Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' achieves unique milestone; find out

Aamir Khan 's recent production, Sitaare Zameen Par , has made history by becoming the first film globally to incorporate audio description, closed captions, and Indian Sign Language (ISL) in a theatrical release. This groundbreaking achievement has ensured that audiences with visual, hearing, or speech impairments can enjoy the film independently and with dignity. The movie was released on June 20.

Industry impact How was the ISL component included? While many international films have previously provided individual accessibility features, Sitaare Zameen Par is the first to combine all three in a single theatrical release. The Indian Sign Language component was made possible because of the XL Cinema app, which provides users with a real-time ISL interpretation on their smartphones by syncing with the film's audio.

Technical details How does the app work? Closed captions on the screen deliver dialogue and sound descriptions for those with hearing impairments. On the other hand, the audio description feature narrates visual elements like expressions and settings for folks who are blind or have low vision. Have you watched SZP yet?