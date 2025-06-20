'Sitaare Zameen Par' review: Aamir's comedy-drama is heartfelt, engaging, important 

What's the story

Nearly three years after the surprising debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has returned to the silver screen with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Warm, funny, well-intentioned, and heartfelt, it marks a tremendous return to form for Khan.

He may have had a few misses with films like LSC and Thugs of Hindostan, but SZP proves that Khan's cinema continues to be inclusive and hopeful.