Aamir Khan, Mona Singh team up for third film collaboration
Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Mona Singh are preparing for their third collaboration, this time in a comedy-adventure film. Unlike their previous projects, 3 Idiots (2009) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), where they acted together, this new venture will see Singh taking the lead in a film produced by Khan. The upcoming film, if new reports are to be believed, is named Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, with Singh stepping into the shoes of a gangster.
Vir Das and Kavi Shastri to co-direct
Singh has recently finished shooting for Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos. A source disclosed to Mid-Day that "Mona has just wrapped up the film's shoot. She has a wonderful relationship with Aamir Khan Productions and is excited to work with them for the third time." The film also features Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles and is jointly directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.
Singh's gangster role and box office competition
In Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, Singh will play a gangster, a role similar to her character in the forthcoming series Paan Parda Zarda. The film is anticipated to compete fiercely at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again during the Diwali week this year. Despite earlier rumors, actor Imran Khan has refuted any involvement with this film.
Khan's upcoming projects and collaborations
Alongside producing Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos, Khan has several other projects in the pipeline for this year. He will appear in the film Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. Even though he won't be acting alongside Singh in their latest project, Khan continues to make substantial contributions to the Indian film industry through his production company, Aamir Khan Productions.