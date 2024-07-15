'Sarfira' posts second lowest opening weekend for Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, has recorded his second-lowest opening weekend in recent years, garnering a total of ₹11.85 crore India net. Only Selfiee scored lower (₹10.3cr) than Sarfira. Despite a sluggish start, the movie saw an increase in box office earnings over the weekend. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the Sudha Kongara-directed film experienced a 70% surge on its second day (Saturday), collecting ₹4.25 crore, and an additional 20% growth on its third day (Sunday), amassing ₹5.1 crore.
'Sarfira' faces crucial Monday test, performance varies across cities
Sarfira's future at the box office hinges on its performance on Monday. The film had an overall occupancy of 26.46% in the Hindi belt on Sunday, with approximately 41.55% of the audience attending the evening show. According to Sacnilk, Sarfira performed best in cities like Chennai (40.75% occupancy), followed by Pune (33.50%), Ahmedabad (32.25%), Bengaluru (29%), Mumbai (28.25%), Lucknow (28%), and Jaipur (27.25%).
'Sarfira' marked lowest opening day in Kumar's 15-year career
Sarfira, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020), opened at just ₹2.5 crore, marking the lowest opening day of Kumar's career in the last 15 years. This figure is lower than his previous releases Mission Raniganj (₹2.8 crore), Selfiee (₹2.55 crore), and Raksha Bandhan (₹8.2 crore). Since the release of Laxmii in 2020, only two films have turned a profit for Kumar: Sooryavanshi (2021) and OMG 2 (2023).
'Sarfira' competes with Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' at box office
Sarfira, produced on a budget of ₹100 crore, was released against Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at the box office. Indian 2, directed by S Shankar and made on a budget of ₹250 crore, opened at ₹25.6 crore and collected ₹18.2 crore and ₹15.1 crore on its second and third days respectively, totaling ₹58.9 crore according to Sacnilk. The question remains whether Sarfira can pass the Monday test and maintain growth in its box office collection.