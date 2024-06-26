Kamal Haasan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's sacrifice for 'Hey Ram'

'Hey Ram': Kamal Haasan reveals SRK did film for free

What's the story Indian cinema legend Kamal Haasan recently disclosed that actor Shah Rukh Khan did not receive any payment for his role in the 2000 film Hey Ram. The revelation occurred during the trailer launch of Haasan's upcoming movie, Indian 2. Haasan, who starred in, directed, and produced Hey Ram, expressed his deep friendship with Khan, stating "When we worked together, we were all just people."

Haasan further highlighted his bond with Khan, stating "I don't see a superstar; he doesn't see a super director. We are friends." Expressing his gratitude, Haasan said, "That's not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art, and a brilliant actor. I'm incredibly grateful to him." Reacting to the "superstar" tag, he said, "We don't see ourselves that way. You, the audience, give us these titles, and we shyly accept them."

'Hey Ram': A cult classic despite box office performance

Despite not performing well at the box office, Hey Ram received critical acclaim and has since gained a cult following. The film was India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best Foreign Language Film category. It is recognized for its courageous depiction of sensitive subjects such as religious intolerance and societal impact of violence. It also starred Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Naseeruddin Shah, and Manoj Pahwa.

'Hey Ram' upgraded to 12K resolution by Prasad Corporation

In January, Chennai's Prasad Corporation recently upgraded the film to a groundbreaking 12K resolution. The company announced: "Hey Ram (2000), the monumental film crafted by the legendary Kamal Haasan, is now reborn in a ground-breaking 12K resolution. Prasad proudly unites with the iconic Kamal Haasan in preserving cinematic history forever." It is now streaming on JioCinema.