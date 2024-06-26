'Bugonia' release date confirmed for 2025

Emma Stone- Jesse Plemons's 'Bugonia' to release in November 2025

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Jun 26, 202410:24 am

What's the story Focus Features has confirmed the release date for the much-anticipated Hollywood film Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The movie, featuring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, is scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2025. This marks another collaboration between the actors and Lanthimos following their recent successful venture Kinds of Kindness. Stone has previously worked with Lanthimos on The Favourite and Poor Things as well.

Plot details

'Bugonia': A unique narrative adapted from South Korean cinema

Bugonia presents an intriguing narrative about two conspiracy-obsessed young men who abduct a high-powered CEO, believing her to be an alien with a destructive plan for Earth. The film is an English language adaptation of the South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet!, originally crafted by Jang Joon-Hwan and produced by Sidus. This unique storyline promises to offer audiences a blend of suspense, humor, and unexpected twists.

Distribution plan

Distribution details for 'Bugonia' unveiled

The distribution of Bugonia will be managed by different companies across the globe. In the United States, Focus Features will handle the film's distribution. Universal Pictures is set to oversee the international release, with the exception of Korea. For the Korean market, CJ ENM has been appointed as the distributor. The development of the English version of Bugonia was a collaborative effort between CJ ENM, Ari Aster, and Lars Knudsen at Square Peg.