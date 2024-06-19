In brief Simplifying... In brief The Bombay High Court praised the film 'Hamare Baarah' for its positive social message and emphasis on women empowerment, despite initial controversy over its teaser.

The court imposed costs on the filmmakers for releasing the trailer without censor board certification and urged them to respect religious sentiments.

The film's release, initially postponed due to petitions seeking a ban, is now pending a decision on the removal of contentious content. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bombay High Court dismisses objections against Annu Kapoor's film 'Hamare Baarah'

'Hamare Baarah': HC says 'film gives a good social message'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Jun 19, 202411:54 am

What's the story The Bombay High Court has dismissed objections against the film Hamare Baarah, starring Annu Kapoor, reportedly stating there is nothing objectionable against the Muslim community. The court's statement came after viewing the movie on Tuesday. However, it did suggest modifications to a few scenes. A petition had previously been filed to halt the film's release, alleging that its trailer insulted Islamic beliefs. It was originally scheduled for release on June 7, then June 14.

Film review

Court found a positive social message in 'Hamare Baarah'

The Bombay HC bench stated that any objectionable dialogues and scenes had been removed. Fazrul Rehman Sheikh, representing the petitioners, said the court believed the movie conveyed a "positive social message." "The movie is in fact for the upliftment of women. The movie has a Maulana misinterpreting the Quran and, in fact, one Muslim man objects to the same in the scene. So this shows that people should apply their minds and not blindly follow such Maulanas," the bench said.

Teaser controversy

Court criticized judgement based on film's teaser

The court criticized those who passed judgement without watching the movie, stating it was wrong to comment based solely on its poster. Virender Bhagat, the producer of Hamare Baarah, confirmed that the offensive trailer had been removed. "The judges watched the film and said that it is about women empowerment...you cannot judge the film solely based on its teaser," Bhagat stated, echoing the court's sentiment.

Legal consequences

Court imposed costs on 'Hamare Baarah' makers

The bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed their intention to impose costs on the makers of Hamare Baarah for releasing its trailer before receiving certification from the censor board. "Violation was there vis a vis the trailer. So you will have to pay something toward a charity of the petitioner's choice. Costs will have to be paid." "This litigation has got the film so much unpaid publicity," they stated.

Film ethics

Court urged filmmakers to respect religious sentiments

The court also cautioned filmmakers about the importance of respecting religious sentiments, stating, "They (makers) cannot hurt the sentiments of any religion. They (Muslim) are the second-largest religion in this country." The court highlighted a scene from the film where a character threatens to kill his daughter and invokes the name of god. During the proceedings, the bench remarked, "That may be objectionable. Doing something like this in the name of god may send a wrong signal."

Background

When will the film be released now?

Earlier this month, several petitions were filed in the HC seeking a ban on a movie. Initially, the HC postponed the film's release but later allowed it to proceed after the filmmakers committed to removing objectionable content. Subsequently, petitioners escalated the matter to the Supreme Court. Now, the bench suggested that if all parties agreed to delete the contentious parts, they could submit consent terms, with a decision expected by Wednesday on permitting the movie's release.