Kartik Aaryan discusses his role in 'Chandu Champion'

'Not just a sports biopic': Kartik Aaryan on 'Chandu Champion'

By Isha Sharma 10:23 am Jun 08, 202410:23 am

What's the story In a recent interview with Firstpost, actor Kartik Aaryan discussed his role in the forthcoming ambitious film Chandu Champion, which is set to be released on June 14. He revealed how he identifies with his character, Murlikant Petkar, a man known for his resilience. Aaryan stated, "Whatever I achieved till now, whether it's coming to Mumbai and being a part of the film industry happened only because of this attitude. I always had this never quit attitude."

Film's essence

'More of a human story': Aaryan

Aaryan emphasized that Chandu Champion is not merely a sports biopic. "It's more of a human story and about a man's journey of achieving goals despite all shortcomings." "In a regular sports biopic, the story generally revolves around the game. But this is different. It's a very emotional journey." "There are so many aspects to his life. He has been a multifaceted guy. Though the trailer highlights the sports bit, it is much more than that."

Personal resonance

Aaryan's personal connection to the film

Aaryan expressed a deep connection with Petkar's never-give-up attitude, which he has adopted in his own life. "I think his attitude of never giving up is something that I have always followed in my entire life journey so far. One line of the film is, "The man who refused to surrender." That is one line that I could relate to in my journey." "It was a life changing experience working in this film."

Role preparation

How did he prepare for his demanding role? Aaryan reveals

To prepare for his role in Chandu Champion, Aaryan underwent a demanding physical transformation. His regimen included working out two to three times a day, engaging in sports like swimming and boxing, and regular weight training. He also followed an extensive high-protein diet plan, which he found challenging as a self-proclaimed foodie. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

