Next Article

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about 'one and only' romantic heartbreak

'That person never left': Janhvi Kapoor on her 'romantic' heartbreak

By Tanvi Gupta 06:35 pm May 29, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Janhvi Kapoor recently shared her personal experiences with heartbreak on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. She revealed that she has suffered "romantic heartbreak" once, but emphasized that heartbreak is not exclusive to romance. Kapoor explained, "It can happen when you pin too many hopes on something, and expect a certain outcome and get very emotionally attached to that idea." She admitted the most significant heartbreak was losing her mother, legendary actor Sridevi.

Healing journey

This is how Kapoor 'healed romantically'

"I've experienced heartbreak in my career...romantically once, but I think my heart broke the most when I lost my mom," Kapoor shared during the podcast. However, she "healed" from the smaller heartbreaks over time. She mentioned, "Romantically, I did heal from that heartbreak because that person never really left my life, and that helped." "And when you have objective clarity about why certain things happened...I think closure really helps."

Personal life

Earlier, Kapoor talks about rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

Kapoor is currently rumored to be dating Shikhar Pahariya—a topic she has discussed frequently in recent interviews. "He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We've been very close," she shared in a Mirchi Plus interview. In a separate interview, she mentioned that people often inquire about their marriage plans, but they both have career aspirations they want to fulfill beforehand.

Relationship

A quick recap of Kapoor and Pahariya's relationship timeline

Per reports, Pahariya—grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde—was Kapoor's high school sweetheart. The alleged relationship is said to have commenced during Kapoor's final years at Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School. Their relationship faced a hiatus when the actor moved to LA for college. Upon her return to Mumbai for her debut film Dhadak, she became linked with co-star Ishaan Khatter. Pahariya and Kapoor apparently reignited their romance in 2022—marking their first public appearance together in Mumbai.

Upcoming venture

Kapoor will next be seen in 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Kapoor is currently busy with promotional duties for her next, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, slated for release on Friday. This sports drama pairs her with Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Sharan Sharma. The film follows the journey of a couple united by their shared passion for cricket. Additionally, Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with the highly-anticipated Jr NTR-led Devara. The film is reportedly slated for October 10 release.