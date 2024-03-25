Next Article

'Crash Course in Romance's Lee Chae-min, Ryu Da-in are dating!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:26 pm Mar 25, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Lee Chae-min and Ryu Da-in, stars of the smash-hit 2023 K-drama Crash Course in Romance, are confirmed to be dating. The rumors surrounding the actors swirled after a video showing them together went viral on Saturday. The clip captured them enjoying a stroll, hand-in-hand. Following the online buzz sparked by the video, both Lee's agency, Gold Medalist, and Ryu's agency, Aground, officially confirmed their relationship.

Speculations

Fans speculated relationship after their respective social media posts

The video which went viral was captioned, "Saw Lee and Ryu around Tongin Market!!! Side note: eye contact with them before they went to lunch, but just recording them from afar cause we didn't want to disturb them," as reported by Soompi. This led fans to speculate that the actors were dating. The speculation grew when both actors later posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts wearing the same outfits as seen in the video.

Confirmation

Confirmation from their agencies followed soon!

In response to the rumors, agencies wasted no time to confirm their relationship. Gold Medalist and Aground released a joint statement saying, "Lee and Ryu initially started their relationship as colleagues and are now getting to know each other with positive feelings. We kindly request your warm support." To note, the couple was first spotted together in Seoul's Jongno-Gu district.

Insights

Career highlights and future projects of actors

Lee launched his career with the series High Class in 2021 and is recognized for his role in See You in My 19th Life. He will be featured next in the Netflix series Hierarchy. Meanwhile, Ryu has starred in 18 Again and Pyramid Game, with further news of her upcoming activities to be announced soon. The couple co-starred in Crash Course in Romance, playing the characters Jang Dan-ji (Ryu) and Lee Seon-jae (Lee).

About the drama

Meanwhile, learn more about 'Crash Course in Romance'

A smash hit in 2023, Crash Course in Romance took Korean cable television by storm, becoming one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Directed by Yoo Je-won, the series is headlined by Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho. It follows the life of a single mom running a banchan (side dishes) shop and her daughter navigating the fierce world of Korean college entrance exams. Her path collides with a top hagwon (private) math instructor, sparking an unexpected connection. Stream it on Netflix.