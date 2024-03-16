Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 01:31 pm Mar 16, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Bollywood stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda sealed their love with a dreamy wedding on Friday at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Gurugram. After five years of a romantic relationship, the couple exchanged vows in a vibrant Punjabi celebration. Their pre-wedding festivities commenced on Wednesday, followed by a cozy haldi ceremony on Thursday in attendance of their beloved family and close friends. Congratulations to the couple!

They exchanged vows against a backdrop of stunning views

Kharbanda shared wedding pictures on Saturday on her Instagram. She looked stunning in designer Anamika Khanna's pastel pink lehenga, accentuated with exquisite jewelry that elevated her ensemble. Meanwhile, Samrat complemented his now-wife perfectly, exuding charm and elegance in a mint sherwani. The lovebirds opted for an intimate wedding, surrounded by their closest family and friends. While reportedly a few Bollywood celebrities were in attendance, like Samrat's Fukrey co-stars, the guest list primarily consisted of their nearest and dearest.

Take a look at these adorable pictures!

B'town guests in attendance; special menu: Every detail

According to a report by Navbharat Times, food enthusiasts Samrat and Kharbanda meticulously curated a diverse food menu featuring delicacies from various regions of India. Described as serving the "royal food of entire India," the menu included many special dishes from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. On groom's special request, Delhi 6's chaat was also included in the lineup.

Pre-wedding festivities

Meanwhile, Noor Zara's troupe performed at 'haldi' ceremony

Pinkvilla reported that Noor Zara and his Lok Rang Noor Art troupe, a group of queer men from rural Punjab, added a unique touch to the wedding. They were the highlight of the couple's haldi ceremony. Founded by Zara, the group is known for their captivating Giddha performances, a traditional folk dance that originates from the Punjab region.

Relationship timeline

From friends to lovers: A timeline of their romance

Samrat, previously married to Shweta Rohira, got a second chance at love on the sets of Veerey Ki Wedding in 2018 with Kharbanda. Their bond grew as they worked on subsequent projects like Taish and Pagalpanti. Amid mounting speculation, they confirmed their relationship in 2019, sharing the news on social media platforms. In five years, their journey from colleagues to partners showcased a blossoming romance.