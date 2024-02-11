Nikhil Patel and Dalljiet Kaur are reportedly heading toward a separation after less than a year of marriage

Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel's marriage in trouble due to 'incompatibility': Report

What's the story For the last few days, rumors have been swirling about trouble in television actor Dalljiet Kaur's marital paradise. Kaur got hitched to Nikhil Patel in March 2023, and even before they could celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Kaur reportedly left Patel's home in Kenya and returned to India. Notably, this is Kaur's second marriage; she was earlier married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot. Now, a new report by ETimes has underlined the reason behind Kaur-Patel's alleged separation.

Reason behind separation

Couple was not compatible, says source

An insider close to Kaur told ETimes, "Initially, everything seemed fine in their marriage, but it was short-lived. Problems cropped up between the couple soon after." "[They] realized they were incompatible. The situation worsened in the last two months. If problems persist, separation might be the only option." Notably, before taking the plunge, Kaur revealed Patel and she connected on their shared love for children. From their previous marriages, Kaur and Patel have a son and two daughters, respectively.

Beginning of rumors

How did the rumors first surface?

The rumors first caught fire when Kaur deleted photos with Patel from her Instagram account and also dropped her marital last name, Patel. Soon after, Patel reciprocated the action. However, Kaur's representative recently issued a statement, saying, "[She] and (her son) Jaydon are in India currently for her dad's surgery, followed by her mother's surgery, which required her to be with them." They also sought privacy for the kids caught up in the crossfire.

Patel's life

Learn more about Patel, his life

Patel is an Indian-origin Kenya-based businessman. Born and brought up in the United Kingdom, he reportedly holds a BSc (Honors) in business information and law from Middlesex University. He is a fitness freak and a social media influencer, too. Also a travel enthusiast, he has reportedly been to over 70 countries. He is quite active on Instagram (@niknpatel) and is followed by 26.4K followers.

Career, previous marriage

Kaur's career and failed marriage with Bhanot

Kaur was married to her Kulvaddhu co-star Bhanot between 2009 and 2015. Their marriage ended acrimoniously with Kaur accusing Bhanot of domestic violence and allegedly disregarding her while she was pregnant with their only child, Jaydon. On the work front, Kaur is a popular name on Hindi television, thanks to shows such as Saas v/s Bahu, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, and Sasural Genda Phool 2.